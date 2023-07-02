Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Profiles

C&EN talks with Emily B. Kunchala, ACS’s CFO and Treasurer

Kunchala will draw on her experience to support ACS’s growth and minimize risk

by Sophie Rovner, ACS staff
July 2, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Emily Kunchala.
Credit: Ashley Brown LLC
Emily Kunchala

Emily B. Kunchala joined the American Chemical Society as chief financial officer and treasurer on May 15, 2023 (ACS publishes C&EN). She succeeds Albert G. Horvath, who became CEO on Jan. 1. Kunchala previously worked at The Research Foundation for the State University of New York (SUNY), KPMG, and PwC. She recently spoke with Sophie Rovner about her background and goals. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

What attracted you to accounting?

My dad is also an accountant. Even when I was little, he talked to me about finances and budgeting. Then I took my first accounting class in college, and it just clicked.

Vitals

Hometown: Coxsackie, New York

Credentials: BS, accounting, University of Massachusetts Amherst, 1999; CPA, Massachusetts

Your job before ACS: CFO and vice president, finance and administration, The Research Foundation for the State University of New York

What drew you to ACS?

I was at The Research Foundation for SUNY, where the mission and vision were similar to those of ACS. As I learned more about the society, I was very impressed with the people I encountered and their desire to further the mission of the organization.

I also belong to and volunteer for a member organization for accountants. I understand the value of getting together with peers in an organization and giving back to the next generation of professionals. So both things fit together very nicely.

What would you like to accomplish as CFO and treasurer?

I have big shoes to fill, with Al going on to be the CEO. I’m coming into a finance function that’s strong and operating well. I hope that I’ll continue to support the growth of the organization, while bringing new and innovative ways of doing our work. I have a strong background in enterprise risk management, internal audit, and internal controls, so these are areas where I feel I can add value.

You review processes and procedures so you can fix things either before they become a problem or before you’re reviewed externally.

Can you define those terms?

Enterprise risk management involves looking at the risks for the organization as a whole and thinking about the likelihood of those risks occurring and the related impact, and then using that assessment when talking about initiatives, goals, budgeting—everything that you have going on. Internal auditing involves looking at things internally from an independent perspective. You review processes and procedures so you can fix things either before they become a problem or before you’re reviewed externally.

What do you do in your time off?

I spend most of my free time with my husband, Suraj, and our twin 15-year-old daughters, Cora and Lucille. We love to be outdoors, so we hike with our dogs, travel, and ski. I also enjoy gardening and local history.

What are you proudest of in your career?

At The Research Foundation, I spent a lot of time working with SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s nanotechnology complex, which at that time was going through a financial crisis. With the campus, I helped the organization stabilize its finances, so that it had funding available to reinvest in the future of that industry. I feel like this contributed to the future of SUNY and New York State.

Sophie Rovner is a senior science writer at ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: The power of strategic planning
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN talks with Albert G. Horvath, ACS’s CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Judith C. Giordan wants to create a rising tide for chemists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE