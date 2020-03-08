C&EN’s 2020 Trailblazers: Celebrating badass women entrepreneurs in chemistry

Advertisement
In total, the women profiled in C&EN's 2020 Trailblazers have launched more than 30 start-ups aimed at developing treatments for rare diseases, building better batteries, and more. They’re scientists at the top of their game. They’re role models building and mentoring teams. And yes, they’re badasses. They live by the motto “Nobody ever got anywhere by listening to no.”
Guided by CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna, a formidable entrepreneur in her own right, we selected and profiled the amazing women on this list. They shared the secrets to their success and their visions for the future.
“It’s really hard to have mentors when you’re doing something that nobody has done before. … I think it’s important for me to nurture the next generation of leaders, whether male or female.”
“I can’t remember how many times I tried a certain reaction and it failed, but I can always remember the feeling of when it first worked. I think that’s important for a scientist.”
“You have to believe in what you are doing, and you should be passionate about it. This passion will prevent you from giving up and encourage you to do your best and even more.”
Janice Chen
CTO of Mammoth Biosciences
Nicole Gaudelli
Senior scientist at Beam Therapeutics
Rachel Haurwitz
CEO of Caribou Biosciences
Ponsi Trivisvavet and Catherine Feuillet
CSO and CEO of Inari Agriculture
Contributors
|Editorial lead:
|Lauren K. Wolf
|Guest editor:
|Jennifer Doudna
|Project editor:
|Gina Vitale
|Writers:
|Celia Henry Arnaud; Leigh Krietsch Boerner; Britt E. Erickson; Bethany Halford; Cheryl Hogue; Laura Howes; Kerri Jansen; Lisa M. Jarvis; Jyllian Kemsley; Megha Satyanarayana; Lakshmi Supriya, special to C&EN; Cici Zhang, special to C&EN
|Creative director:
|Robert Bryson
|Site designers:
|Tchad K. Blair, Ty Finocchiaro, Kay Youn
|Photographers:
|Gretchen Ertl, Christine Hochkeppel, Jennifer Leahy, Laura Morton, Kayana Szymczak, Kira Vos
|Editors:
|Lisa M. Jarvis, Linda Wang, Andrea L. Widener, Amanda Yarnell
|Art directors:
|Robin L. Braverman, Yang H. Ku, William A. Ludwig
|Production editors:
|Melissa T. Gilden, Alexandra A. Taylor, Marsha-Ann Watson
|Copyeditor:
|Sabrina Ashwell
|Engagement editors:
|Arminda Downey-Mavromatis, Dorea I. Reeser
|Behind the scenes:
|Learn more about how we produced this issue
About our funding support
C&EN editorial staff produced this Trailblazers issue with funding support from Pfizer, which did not influence any editorial decisions.
