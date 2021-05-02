Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Profiles

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: George Dai

A book recommendation inspired this chemist to pivot to a career in finance

by Bethany Halford
May 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

George Dai sits at his desk in graduate school.
Credit: Courtesy of George Dai
Dai as a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University.

1980s

A childhood in the lab

As a kid, George Dai often hung around the lab that his father, a physician, ran at a hospital in China’s Jiangsu Province. Dai’s experience there sparked an interest in chemistry, and he decided to study it at the University of Science and Technology of China. His professors who had visited the US told tales of high-end instruments and grocery stores with entire aisles dedicated to bread. The promise of cutting-edge science (and abundant carbs) lured Dai to Johns Hopkins University for his doctorate. The best advice he got from his mentor, Gary H. Posner, was to improve his English skills. “In order to play a bigger role in this society, your language has to be good enough,” Dai says. “I have been improving my verbal and written English ever since.”

1990s

A professional pivot

Three people pose for a photo.
Credit: Courtesy of George Dai
Dai during a business school internship.

After earning his PhD in 1993, Dai moved to Ohio for a job in Procter & Gamble’s pharmaceutical division. He worked on anti-infectives and osteoporosis treatments. In 1995, one of his P&G colleagues gave him One Up on Wall Street. The book sparked something in Dai, and he made his first investment—$3,000 in a small company called Gilead Sciences. “Before that I actually didn’t know anything about investment.” He continued working at P&G but found his interests increasingly diverted to his investments. By 1997, he decided to pursue finance full-time, so he quit his job to earn his MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. It wasn’t an easy decision,” says Dai (left, at a business-school internship). “We were making good money, and then we had to give everything up.” He sent his oldest child to China to live with his parents. And his mother-in-law came from China to help care for his youngest child while his wife, also a chemist, worked as the breadwinner. “Without strong family support, especially my wife’s support, it wouldn’t have happened.”

2000s

Climbing the corporate ladder

Dai took a job with a small investment firm in Philadelphia after graduation, but soon he was recruited to Weatherbie Capital in Boston as an analyst, researching companies for potential investments. Dai sees a lot of parallels between that work and what a scientist does. “In both fields, you are dealing with fresh information every day,” Dai says. Investing and science both require understanding the big picture while at the same time drilling down into the area that you are researching, he says.

Today

Headshot of George Dai
Credit: Alger
Dai is now chief investment officer at Weatherbie Capital.

A scientist masters finance

Twenty years later, Dai is still with Weatherbie, now as its chief investment officer in charge of all the Boston office’s investments—around $4.5 billion. He says scientists have a great skill set for the finance field, even more so now than when he started. “These are even better days for scientists to branch out because the world is becoming more geeky,” Dai says. And he offers this advice for others looking to pursue a similar path: “Be open minded, follow your dream, and be courageous.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE