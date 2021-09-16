Hispanic and Latino chemists you should know about

Evangelina Villegas by Ariana Remmel

Credit: Associated Press

Mexican biochemist Evangelina Villegas is best remembered for her contributions to cereal and nutritional science, especially for her work with maize. She lived from 1924 to 2017 and spent most of her life in Mexico City, where she was born.

Villegas’s interest in maize as a culturally and economically important crop in her home country and her affinity for science led her to earn a PhD in cereal chemistry and breeding from North Dakota State University.

In 1967, she joined the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center in Mexico, where she worked to combat global malnutrition. She was soon joined by collaborator Surinder Vasal, and together they set their sights on maize (corn), a staple crop that feeds millions of people around the world.

Despite the crop’s caloric importance, most varieties of maize are low in protein, especially the essential amino acids lysine and tryptophan. Without the benefit of a varied diet, people who subsist predominantly on maize, which is common in parts of Africa, Asia, and South America, are at higher risk of malnourishment and associated illnesses. The protein deficiency of these diets is especially dangerous for infants, who are often weaned with maize. Villegas and Vasal hoped to combine biochemical and plant breeding techniques to engineer a protein-rich maize with a palatable flavor and texture that could fill the nutritional needs of maize-dependent communities.

After more than a decade of work, the pair developed a variety called quality protein maize (QPM). QPM not only has a higher overall protein content than conventional maize but also contains nearly double the amount of lysine and tryptophan.

QPM was soon grown in parts of Africa, where it was shown to improve the health of young children who had malnutrition. Its use has since expanded to countries in South America and Southeast Asia. Villegas and Vasal shared the 2000 World Food Prize for their contributions to global nutrition, with Villegas becoming the first woman to earn the award. In the same year, Villegas was presented with the Woman of the Year award by the Mexican Women’s Association. She went on to work as a consultant to help share the research and applications of QPM around the world.