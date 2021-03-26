Obituary: Charles P. Lazzara

Charles P. Lazzara, 78, died Jan. 10 in Pittsburgh.
“Charles P. Lazzara was an intelligent and dedicated scientist who made great contributions to the field of mine safety. He was team lead on the Mine Rescue and Response team at the time of his retirement, after 36 years of service. During his time at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, he earned the Distinguished Service Award. He was a devoted husband and loving father, whose main priority in life was his family and friends. He was active in his church and community.”—Deborah K. Field, daughter
Most recent title: Supervisory physical scientist, US Bureau of Mines/National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health
Education: BS, chemistry, Northern Illinois University, 1964; PhD, physical chemistry, Loyola University Chicago, 1969
Survivors: Daughter, Deborah K. Field; son, David; three grandchildren
