Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Profiles

Videos: C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2020 shares cutting-edge chemistry

Presentations from the 2020 Futures Festival are now available

by Kerri Jansen
August 6, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Revisit the world-changing research of C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2020 as we count down the days until C&EN reveals the Talented 12 Class of 2021.

The annual Talented 12 program highlights a dozen young rising stars in chemistry and related fields. Members of the 2020 cohort are hunting for compounds in interstellar space, figuring out better ways to diagnose tuberculosis, dreaming up blueprints for building the next generation of computer chips, and more. They spoke about their work at C&EN’s Futures Festival on Aug. 25, 2020. Watch them share their cutting-edge chemistry in the videos below.

C&EN will announce the Talented 12 Class of 2021 on Aug. 20.

Credit: Janali Thompson/ACS Productions/C&EN
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Videos: C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2022 present their award-winning science
Videos: C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2021 showcase their award-winning work
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s Talented 12

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE