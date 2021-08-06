Videos: C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2020 shares cutting-edge chemistry

Revisit the world-changing research of C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2020 as we count down the days until C&EN reveals the Talented 12 Class of 2021.
The annual Talented 12 program highlights a dozen young rising stars in chemistry and related fields. Members of the 2020 cohort are hunting for compounds in interstellar space, figuring out better ways to diagnose tuberculosis, dreaming up blueprints for building the next generation of computer chips, and more. They spoke about their work at C&EN’s Futures Festival on Aug. 25, 2020. Watch them share their cutting-edge chemistry in the videos below.
C&EN will announce the Talented 12 Class of 2021 on Aug. 20.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter