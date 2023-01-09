Videos: C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2022 present their award-winning science

Get inspired by C&EN’s 2022 Talented 12, a high-powered group of early-career researchers who are engaging with some of the biggest challenges chemistry has to offer. This year’s cohort is developing biodegradable electronics, modeling the spread of SARS-COV-2 as an aerosol, training computers to develop catalysts, and more. They spoke about their work at the Talented 12 Symposium on Sept. 19–21, 2022. Watch those presentations below.
