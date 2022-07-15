C&EN’s Talented 12

Advertisement

Sharpen a pencil. Grab a blank piece of paper. You’re going to want to take notes, because these dozen chemists are changing the world

Meet the Talented 12 class of 2022. These early-career researchers are using chemistry to make the world a better place. They’re building better batteries, transforming pollution into products, and deciphering the human genome, to name just a few of their ambitious projects.

To create this list of superstar scientists, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But most of the more than 400 nominees this year came from you, C&EN’s readers, who took the time to tell us about exciting early-career chemists and their world-changing work. Learning about these visionary scientists is always inspiring—it’s tough to choose only a dozen to make the final list. We think this year’s 12 will impress you with all they’ve accomplished and the noteworthy work they have planned for the future.

Talented 12 contributors

Editorial lead: Bethany Halford
Project manager: Arminda Downey-Mavromatis
Writers: Celia Henry Arnaud, Matt Blois, Leigh Krietsch Boerner, Katherine Bourzac, Bethany Halford, Laura Howes, Mitch Jacoby, Sam Lemonick, Mark Peplow, and Ariana Remmel
Editors: Bethany Halford and Michael Torrice
Creative director: Robert Bryson
Art director: William A. Ludwig
UI/UX director: Kay Youn
Web producers: Luis A. Carrillo, Ty A. Finocchiaro, and Jennifer Muller
Graphics editor: Yang H. Ku
Illustrator: Tim Peacock
Production editors: Brianna Barbu, Jonathan Forney, Raadhia Patwary, and Marsha-Ann Watson
Copyeditor: Sabrina J. Ashwell
Engagement editors: Arminda Downey-Mavromatis and Dorea I. Reeser
 

People

July 15, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 25
The Talented 12 logo surrounded by symbols of the Talented 12's research

Credit: Tim Peacock

Meet the Talented 12 class of 2022. These early-career researchers are using chemistry to make the world a better place. They’re building better batteries, transforming pollution into products, and deciphering the human genome, to name just a few of their ambitious projects.

To create this list of superstar scientists, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But most of the more than 400 nominees this year came from you, C&EN’s readers, who took the time to tell us about exciting early-career chemists and their world-changing work. Learning about these visionary scientists is always inspiring—it’s tough to choose only a dozen to make the final list. We think this year’s 12 will impress you with all they’ve accomplished and the noteworthy work they have planned for the future.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

