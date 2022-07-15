C&EN’s Talented 12

|Editorial lead:
|Bethany Halford
|Project manager:
|Arminda Downey-Mavromatis
|Writers:
|Celia Henry Arnaud, Matt Blois, Leigh Krietsch Boerner, Katherine Bourzac, Bethany Halford, Laura Howes, Mitch Jacoby, Sam Lemonick, Mark Peplow, and Ariana Remmel
|Editors:
|Bethany Halford and Michael Torrice
|Creative director:
|Robert Bryson
|Art director:
|William A. Ludwig
|UI/UX director:
|Kay Youn
|Web producers:
|Luis A. Carrillo, Ty A. Finocchiaro, and Jennifer Muller
|Graphics editor:
|Yang H. Ku
|Illustrator:
|Tim Peacock
|Production editors:
|Brianna Barbu, Jonathan Forney, Raadhia Patwary, and Marsha-Ann Watson
|Copyeditor:
|Sabrina J. Ashwell
|Engagement editors:
|Arminda Downey-Mavromatis and Dorea I. Reeser
|
About Funding Support
C&EN editorial staff produced this feature with funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific, which did not influence any editorial decisions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter