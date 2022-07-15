C&EN’s Talented 12

Meet the Talented 12 class of 2022. These early-career researchers are using chemistry to make the world a better place. They’re building better batteries, transforming pollution into products, and deciphering the human genome, to name just a few of their ambitious projects.

To create this list of superstar scientists, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But most of the more than 400 nominees this year came from you, C&EN’s readers, who took the time to tell us about exciting early-career chemists and their world-changing work. Learning about these visionary scientists is always inspiring—it’s tough to choose only a dozen to make the final list. We think this year’s 12 will impress you with all they’ve accomplished and the noteworthy work they have planned for the future.

