4 charged with stealing Genentech trade secrets﻿﻿﻿﻿

Federal prosecutors have charged four Genentech employees with conspiracy to steal the firm’s trade secrets. Led by principal scientist Xanthe Lam, the group allegedly took proprietary information covering the cystic fibrosis treatment Pulmozyme and cancer drugs Rituxan, Herceptin, and Avastin. Prosecutors claim the four gave the information to the Taiwanese pharmaceutical maker JHL Biotech to develop competing biosimilars. All four have pleaded not guilty.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter