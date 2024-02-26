AbbVie CEO stepping down

AbbVie CEO Richard A. Gonzalez will step down on July 1 after 11 years in the position. He will be succeeded by AbbVie president and chief operating officer Robert A. Michael. Gonzalez will become executive chairman of the board of directors. Both Gonzalez and Michael worked at Abbott before it spun out AbbVie in 2013. One of the company’s major products, Humira, lost US patent exclusivity in 2023, prompting a wave of biosimilars and possible competitors.
