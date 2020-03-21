Antibiotic maker Tetraphase goes cheap

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, an opioid-drug maker, is buying Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals for a mere $14.4 million. Tetraphase sells Xerava, a tetracycline antibiotic administered via injection to treat multidrug-resistant infections. When Xerava was approved in August 2018, the firm’s stock rose to more than $70 a share; earlier this month it was trading for less than $1. Tetraphase has amassed losses of $600 million and sold only $3.6 million worth of Xerava in 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter