Asahi Kasei moves deeper into pharmaceuticals

Asahi Kasei has signed an agreement to acquire Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, a North Carolina–based specialty-drug maker, for about $1.3 billion. Veloxis’s main product is Envarsus XR, a controlled-release immunosuppressant used following kidney transplants. Asahi Kasei says the deal builds on its 2012 purchase of the medical-device maker Zoll Medical. The Japanese firm wants to make health care a third pillar, after its materials and home building businesses.
