AstraZeneca licenses obesity drug candidate

AstraZeneca will pay $185 million up front and up to $1.8 billion in other payments to license a potential obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment from the Shanghai-based firm Eccogene. The compound, ECC5004, is a small-molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that can be taken orally. GLP-1 drugs on the market from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company are peptides that must be injected. AstraZeneca dropped development of its own oral GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate earlier this year.
