BMS to conduct research in space

The SpaceX rocket ferrying the International Space Station’s 27th commercial resupply also carried a crystallization experiment from Bristol Myers Squibb. BMS plans to harness microgravity to identify conditions for producing high-quality protein crystals. The firm says good results will help improve its biomanufacturing process, elucidate protein structures, and enable the development of high-dose protein formulations.
