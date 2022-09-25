Bachem lands peptide contracts as it expands

The drug services firm Bachem Group has won two contracts for large-scale peptide production that it expects to be worth $26 million in 2023 and $156 million in 2024. Manufacturing will take place primarily at a peptide and oligonucleotide facility that Bachem is building in Bubendorf, Switzerland, at a cost of $228 million. An additional $156 million will go to a second expansion. Projects are also underway at Bachem sites in Switzerland, the UK, and the US.
