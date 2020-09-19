BioNTech shores up vaccine supply chain

BioNTech is taking steps to manufacture BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Pfizer. The German firm has signed a deal to acquire Novartis’s biologic drug production facility in Marburg, Germany, giving it capacity to make up to 750 million vaccine doses a year. It also struck an agreement for the contract manufacturer Siegfried to fill and package the vaccine at its site in Hameln, Germany. BioNTech is getting about $440 million from the German government to expand manufacturing in Germany.
