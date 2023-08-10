Biogen to buy Reata for $7.3 billion

Biogen is acquiring Texas-based Reata Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in therapies that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation in neurologic disease, for $7.3 billion. Reata’s Skyclarys, recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is the first treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, an inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system. Biogen CEO Christopher Viehbacher says in an announcement that Skyclarys complements Biogen’s portfolio of treatments for neuromuscular and rare diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter