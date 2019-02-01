Celgene takes option on Triphase WDR5 compound

Celgene will pay $40 million up front for an option to acquire Triphase Accelerator’s small molecule targeting WDR5 protein, a key player in the formation of protein complexes that indirectly modify genes. Leukemia and other blood cancers can arise due to the misregulation of WDR5-associated protein complexes. The deal for the preclinical compound is Celgene’s third cancer pact since Bristol-Myers Squibb announced it would buy the New Jersey–based company for $74 billion last month.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter