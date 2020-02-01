Civica, Blue Cross Blue Shield create generic drug subsidiary

Civica Rx, a nonprofit formed in 2018 by health systems and philanthropies to stabilize the supply of generic drugs, continues its rapid growth. Days after announcing a manufacturing partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Civica has teamed with Blue Cross Blue Shield Association to create a subsidiary dedicated to lowering the cost of certain generic drugs. Blue Cross has committed $55 million to the subsidiary, which will acquire abbreviated new-drug applications for select high-cost products that it aims to make available by early 2022.
