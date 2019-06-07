Deerfield adds Columbia to academic partnership roster

Deerfield Management has sealed another academic partnership, this time with Columbia University. Deerfield will invest up to $130 million over 10 years in a new company, Hudson Heights Innovations, which will fund drug-discovery projects emerging from Columbia researchers’ labs with the goal of getting a molecule ready for human studies. Hudson Heights gets an option to license any intellectual property developed out of the pact. Deerfield has made similar arrangements with at least seven other academic institutions.
