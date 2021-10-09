Drug manufacturing incubator slated for Virginia

A business accelerator has formed in Richmond, Virginia, to foster local drug production. A regional coalition, led by the state agency Activation Capital, raised $2.5 million in seed funding from GO Virginia, a state economic development program, and others. Phlow, a manufacturing company formed last year with $354 million in US government funding, is in the coalition, as are the generic drug consortium Civica and the Medicines for All Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter