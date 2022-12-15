Evonik invests in pain relief implant developer Allay

Evonik Industries has invested in Allay Therapeutics, which is developing an implant for treating pain after knee surgery. The technology, according to Evonik, may allow patients to forgo opioid painkillers such as morphine and oxycodone. The German chemical company makes biodegradable polymers used in the coin-sized implant to ensure that the active ingredient is delivered in a controlled fashion over a long period. Allay says it has succeeded in sustaining delivery for as long as 3 weeks.
