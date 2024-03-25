FDA approves Madrigal Therapeutics’ NASH drug

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Madrigal Therapeutics’ Rezdiffra (resmetirom) to treat patients with noncirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) who also have moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. NASH describes a condition—not caused by alcohol abuse—in which fatty tissue accumulates in the liver. It is a leading cause of liver transplants in people 65 and older. Madrigal says Rezdiffra is the first medication approved to treat NASH.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter