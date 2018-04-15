GSK rare-disease unit goes to Orchard

GlaxoSmithKline will exit the rare-disease field by transferring its business to Orchard Therapeutics. In exchange, GSK will get a 19.9% stake in Orchard. The portfolio being transferred includes Strimvelis, a gene therapy approved in Europe in 2016 to treat children with a rare immunodeficiency. GSK announced plans to exit the field last year as part of a narrowing of its R&D focus.
