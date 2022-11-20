GSK reports positive antibiotic trial results

GSK says a Phase 2a clinical study shows its antitubercular drug candidate GSK3036656 was well tolerated and demonstrated early bactericidal activity in a 14-day test involving people with drug-susceptible pulmonary tuberculosis. The drugmaker also says it will stop enrollment, following positive results, in two Phase 3 trials of gepotidacin, a candidate to treat urinary tract infection in female adults and adolescents. GSK says it will seek US Food and Drug Administration approval.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter