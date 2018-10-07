Genentech gets $62 million in BARDA funding for flu, mustard agent treatments

Genentech will receive $62 million from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA) to help develop a flu treatment and a drug for mustard agent exposure. The bulk of the cash will be distributed over five years to support clinical studies of baloxavir marboxil, an antiviral for people who have been hospitalized because of seasonal or pandemic flu. Some $19 million will go to develop alteplase, a drug already approved for heart attacks and stroke that shows promise in treating lung damage after mustard agent inhalation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter