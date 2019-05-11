Gilead teams with Goldfinch for kidney disease drugs

In a deal worth $109 million, Gilead Sciences has teamed up with Goldfinch Bio to develop treatments for diabetic kidney disease and other rare kidney disorders. The pact gives Gilead exclusive rights to license Goldfinch’s kidney disease patient registry, which ties together patient clinical profiles and genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data. Goldfinch will expand that data set to include gene sequences from people with diabetes with and without kidney disease with the goal of identifying new drug targets. Up to 40% of people with diabetes have kidney disease, which can cause myriad health complications.
