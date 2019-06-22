Gilead teams with Nurix for protein degradation

Gilead Sciences will pay Nurix Therapeutics $45 million up front to collaborate on targeted protein degradation therapies for cancer and other diseases. Whereas conventional small-molecule drugs block the function of a protein, Nurix’s compounds can break down the protein altogether. The biotech firm’s technology harnesses enzymes called E3 ligases that dictate when a protein gets broken down in the cell. Under the multiyear pact, Gilead can license drug candidates against five undisclosed protein targets.
