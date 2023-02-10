Goldfinch shuts down, Karuna snaps up drug candidates

Karuna Therapeutics is snapping up assets from Goldfinch Bio, a developer of kidney disease medicine that is closing its doors. Karuna, which develops medicines for psychiatric and neurological conditions, will pay the assignment estate of Goldfinch $15 million up front for global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights to several of Goldfinch’s drug candidates. The assignment estate may also get up to $520 million in milestones for each licensed candidate. Among the potential drugs Karuna gets the rights to is the lead clinical-stage candidate GFB-887, which it will evaluate for treating mood and anxiety disorders.
