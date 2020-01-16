Hospital launches a gene therapy subsidiary

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a research hospital specializing in gene therapy, has launched a for-profit biotechnology subsidiary called Andelyn Biosciences. Scheduled to begin commercial-scale production at a new facility in 2023, Andelyn will manufacture gene therapy products for the pharmaceutical industry. Nationwide already offers production for clinical trials and says commercial capacity is needed as more gene therapies are developed in the coming years.
