Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

India seeks to legitimize stem cell use

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
May 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

India proposes to legitimize stem cells and stem cell-based products and categorize them as drugs, the health ministry announced last month. The proposal follows guidelines developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been advocating for stringent rules for stem cell use.

“The health ministry is well aware of the unethical practices mushrooming in the country, says Geeta Jotwani, deputy director general of ICMR, a research arm of the health ministry. “Protection of human subjects participating in clinical studies is sacrosanct.”

Doctors and stem cell practitioners welcomed the move. The proposed regulation will eliminate unethical players from the market, says Bhagat Singh Rajput, an orthopedic consultant and stem cell transplant surgeon at the HCG Apex Cancer Centre, Mumbai, and a vice president of India’s Stem Cell Society. The rules will pave the way for treating patients suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy or spinal cord injuries, he adds.

Defining a drug category of stem cells and their derivatives requires amending the Drugs & Cosmetics Act of 1940.

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization said in an April 4 notification that it would exempt from the new rules so-called minimally manipulated autologous stem cells.

“If a doctor is extracting biomaterial like bone marrow or blood or fat during a surgical procedure and doing minimal manipulation, such as filtering or resizing, and using it back in the same patient in the same surgical sitting, it would not be under the drugs and cosmetic law,” Rajput says. “It’s like a routine surgery done by doctors in India after a proper informed consent.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE