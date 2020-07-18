Inimmune raises $22 million for innate immune system drug discovery

Inimmune, a Montana-based start-up, has raised $22 million in series A funding to develop compounds that stimulate the innate immune system. Founded in 2016 by chemists, formulation scientists, and immunologists who had worked in GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccines business, Inimmune has developed compounds that activate Toll-like receptors. The company plans preclinical studies to test the compounds as treatments for allergies, cancer, and viral infections—including the novel coronavirus.
