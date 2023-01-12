Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference returns to San Francisco

Rare disease M&A’s, on-site enthusiasm mark 2023 meeting

by Gina Vitale
January 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

An entrance to the Westin St. Francis. Several people, many wearing suits and lanyards, stand outside.
Credit: Gina Vitale/C&EN
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference attendees, meeting in-person for the first time since 2020, crowd around the Westin St. Francis.

After 2 years of virtual meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference returned in full force to San Francisco Jan. 9–12. Color- coded lanyards, eye-popping hotel prices, and meeting rooms packed with attendees eager for company updates were back in abundance; so too were the deals that make the event a stage setter for the coming year in pharma.

Sizable international acquisitions of companies working to treat rare disease set the tone early in the week. On Sunday, Jan. 8, before the conference’s official start, the Italian company Chiesi Farmaceutici said it is purchasing the rare disease firm Amyrt for up to $1.48 billion. The next day, the French firm Ipsen announced its acquisition for about $952 million of Albireo, a specialist in therapies for pediatric and adult cholestatic liver diseases. Both Chiesi and Ipsen say the deals will strengthen their rare disease portfolios.

“It’s definitely a stronger showing of deals this year in terms of value,” Sara LaFever, executive director of research and commercial support at the pharmaceutical intelligence firm Citeline, says via email. As of Jan. 11, companies had announced five acquisitions, she says, compared with only two during the 2022 conference. There were six in 2021, but they averaged only about $6.8 million in potential value versus this year’s average of $1.2 billion, she says. LaFever notes that as of Jan. 11 there hadn’t been a big oncology acquisition at this year’s meeting.

The big pharma firm AstraZeneca announced Jan. 9 that it will buy CinCor Pharma, a company developing treatments for hypertension and chronic kidney disease, for up to $1.8 billion. The deal places CinCor’s baxdrostat, a drug candidate for reducing blood pressure in treatment-resistant hypertension, in AstraZeneca’s pipeline.

You see friends, you see collaborators, you make new collaborators, you see a tremendous [amount] of innovation.
Christian Rommel, head of research and development, Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division

Several attendees expressed enthusiasm at the return to the conference’s on-site format. Christian Rommel, head of research and development for Bayer’s pharmaceutical division, said it’s “fantastic” to be back in person. “You see friends, you see collaborators, you make new collaborators, you see a tremendous [amount] of innovation,” he said.

Stephen Kanes, CEO of EmbarkNeuro, had a similar reaction. Seeing others at the conference “can’t be replaced with a Zoom or remote meeting,” he said. “So it really is terrific.”

Bernard Munos, a senior fellow at the think tank FasterCures, noted two attitudes coming out of the conference: short-term pessimism about the inability to raise funds and long-term optimism about the plethora of opportunity in scientific innovation. He is “in the camp of the optimists,” he says via email. “Good science will get funded—it always does—and will deliver innovation that will profoundly change pharma.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma earnings show rising sales for first half of 2018
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Investment flows at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deal deluge hits at start of JPMorgan Healthcare meeting
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE