Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Movers And Shakers

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on her career: ‘I call myself an accidental entrepreneur’

Barred as a woman from becoming a brewer in India, Mazumdar-Shaw instead founded biotech firm Biocon and today focuses on affordable health care

by Lakshmi Supriya, special to C&EN
March 8, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A photo of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
Credit: Vivan Mehra/Biocon

From a 25-year-old seeking finances for a small start-up to a billionaire businesswoman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has come a long way. That small start-up in India, Biocon, is now a globally recognized biotech company, and Mazumdar-Shaw is the recipient of numerous honors in India and worldwide, including a membership in the US National Academy of Engineering.

Advertisement

Vitals

Titles: Chairperson and managing director, Biocon, and cofounder, Immuneel Therapeutics

Companies: Immuneel Therapeutics, founded in 2019, and Biocon, founded in 1978

Most recent funding: $15 million from high-net-worth individuals for Immuneel Therapeutics

“I don’t think I had planned to be an entrepreneur,” Mazumdar-Shaw says. “I call myself an accidental entrepreneur.” Famously, during her early days, Mazumdar-Shaw studied to be a brewer. But because she was a woman, no one would hire her as a master brewer in India, stalling her nascent career. “I was very dejected when I couldn’t pursue brewing as a profession,” she says.

But then she met an Irish entrepreneur, Leslie Auchincloss, who was looking for an Indian partner to produce enzymes. Fermentation, which uses enzymes to carry out chemical reactions, is central to brewing. So Mazumdar-Shaw thought enzyme production would be a good fit for her. She launched Biocon India in 1978 as a joint venture with Biocon Biochemicals, based in Ireland, retaining a 70% stake in the company.

Because she was a young woman with no personal money to finance her fledgling company, credibility was a major hurdle she had to overcome, Mazumdar-Shaw says. Initially, she worked from her garage in Bangalore, India. About a year after launch, she began extracting, manufacturing, and exporting papain, an enzyme in papayas used as a meat tenderizer, and isinglass, a substance from fish that can clarify beer. Slowly, Mazumdar-Shaw’s confidence grew, and she started investing in research, developing solid-state fermentation technology that enabled the company to expand from manufacturing enzymes to making active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“She has an amazing capacity to visualize the future,” says Devi Prasad Shetty, a cardiac surgeon who has known Mazumdar-Shaw for more than 25 years. Mazumdar-Shaw sits on the board of Shetty’s company, Narayana Health, which operates a chain of hospitals across India.

Under her leadership, Biocon India grew steadily over the years, and Mazumdar-Shaw ventured into biopharmaceuticals. Unilever acquired Biocon Biochemicals in 1989. When Unilever decided to sell its specialty chemical business, including Biocon India, to Imperial Chemical Industries, Mazumdar-Shaw, with help from her then fiancé, John Shaw, purchased Unilever’s stake in Biocon, finally making Biocon an independent company in 1998. Today, the firm develops and manufactures biologics—large, complex molecules produced in living organisms—for diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

Her purpose is clear: to make health care affordable for all. This goal is evident in her most recent undertaking: cofounding in 2019 the start-up Immuneel Therapeutics, which is engineering T cells to seek and destroy cancer—a technology known as CAR-T therapy. Her hope is to make this cutting-edge therapy affordable and accessible. According to Mazumdar-Shaw, “[Health care] is not about billions of dollars but about benefiting billions of patients around the world.”

Lakshmi Supriya is a freelance science writer based in India.

What's your advice for new entrepreneurs?

"I always tell people to learn to challenge the status quo, learn to have a sense of purpose, learn to differentiate, try not to be a me-too. Imitation is very easy; innovation is much tougher. As an entrepreneur, take the harder route; take the road less traveled. That's a much more exciting journey."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mantra raises $25 million for exosome-based drug delivery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paula Hammond on women in science: Life will always be busy; start a company anyway
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Samantha Du builds biotechs, and everyone in China follows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE