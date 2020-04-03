Life sciences consortium connects with Gates Foundation to tackle COVID-19

Fifteen pharmaceutical and life sciences companies will work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for COVID-19. The group will share proprietary compound libraries, along with safety and activity data, with the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an effort the foundation launched last month with Wellcome and Mastercard. The 15 firms are also involved in other partnerships to develop COVID-19 therapies.
