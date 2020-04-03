Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

Life sciences consortium connects with Gates Foundation to tackle COVID-19

by Rick Mullin
April 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 13
Fifteen pharmaceutical and life sciences companies will work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for COVID-19. The group will share proprietary compound libraries, along with safety and activity data, with the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an effort the foundation launched last month with Wellcome and Mastercard. The 15 firms are also involved in other partnerships to develop COVID-19 therapies.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

