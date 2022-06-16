Lilly arthritis drug approved for alopecia

An Eli Lilly and Company rheumatoid arthritis drug has been approved to treat severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition marked by hair loss. Olumiant (baricitinib) is a daily pill, and Lilly says it is the first systemic treatment to be approved for the condition. Olumiant also received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in May as a treatment for some people hospitalized with COVID-19.
