Lilly to close Surrey neuroscience research site

As part of a review of its R&D network, Eli Lilly and Company will close its neuroscience research center in Surrey, England, by the end of 2020. According to Lilly, consolidation over the years has left the site with fewer than 45 neuroscientists and 35 chemists. Remaining neuroscience activities will be shifted to the firm’s site in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while a small number of staffers will move to its Indianapolis research hub. The closure is expected to cost 80 of the 270 jobs in Surrey.
