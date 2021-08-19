Lilly separates a neuroscience research group

With momentum building in its Alzheimer’s disease research, Eli Lilly and Company says it will split its Lilly Bio-Medicines division into neuroscience and immunology groups. The neuroscience unit will be responsible for pain and neurodegeneration drugs that have been launched or are in Phase 3 trials, including the potential Alzheimer’s treatment donanemab. In immunology, Lilly recently announced positive Phase 3 trials for mirikizumab for ulcerative colitis and lebrikizumab for atopic dermatitis. Lilly also announced the merger of Loxo Oncology, which it acquired in 2019, with its oncology unit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter