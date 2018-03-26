Lundbeck buys firm for Parkinson’s drug

Lundbeck is acquiring Prexton Therapeutics, which was spun off of Merck KGaA in 2012, for up to $1.1 billion. The centerpiece of the deal is foliglurax, a positive allosteric modulator of mGluR4 currently in Phase II studies in people with Parkinson’s disease. Foliglurax was developed by Merck and Domain Therapeutics, which in 2013 sold rights to the drug to Prexton. The compound addresses side effects of current Parkinson’s treatments, which alleviate symptoms by replacing dopamine but can cause involuntary muscle movements.
