MilliporeSigma boosts US cell therapy media production

MilliporeSigma, a division of Merck KGaA, plans to invest $25 million to expand cell culture media output at its plant in Lenexa, Kansas. The project will add 9,100 m2 of laboratory and production space, as well as dry powder media manufacturing lines. The project, expected to create 60 jobs, will make Lenexa the largest of MilliporeSigma’s three production sites for dry powder media. The company is also expanding capacity at both plants, which are in Irvine, Scotland, and Nantong, China.
