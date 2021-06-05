MorphoSys will buy Constellation for $1.7 billion

MorphoSys, a German immunotherapy developer, has agreed to buy Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at about $1.7 billion. Cambridge, Massachusetts–based Constellation specializes in epigenetic therapies for cancer. It has two experimental drugs in clinical trials: pelabresib, an inhibitor of bromodomain extraterminal motif proteins, and CPI-0209, an inhibitor of the histone methyltransferase EZH2. The deal is set to close in the third quarter.
