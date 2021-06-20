New York City boosts support for life sciences to $1 billion

New York City plans to double to $1 billion an investment in life sciences announced earlier this year as part of the LifeSci NYC program. Investment under the expanded program will include about $200 million to support construction of commercial lab space and life sciences incubator facilities, $300 million to support nonprofit ventures that foster research, and $5 million to boost the Life Sciences Expansion Funds for early-stage companies. The investment expansion is expected to generate 40,000 jobs.
