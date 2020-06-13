New chiefs at drug service firms Lonza and Alcami

Lonza, the world’s largest drug contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has named Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, currently head of pharmaceutical technical operations at Roche, to replace Mark Funk as CEO on Nov. 1. Funk has held the position since March 2019 and is stepping down for personal reasons, Lonza says. Meanwhile, Walter J. Kaczmarek III has been named CEO of the US-based CDMO Alcami. Kaczmarek has been a manager at firms including Aceto and Mallinckrodt.
