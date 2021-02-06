Novartis and Sanofi to help make Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Novartis and Sanofi have agreed to provide manufacturing services to Pfizer and BioNTech to get their messenger RNA (mRNA)-based COVID-19 vaccine out more quickly. Novartis will put the mRNA active into vials at its facility in Stein, Switzerland. Sanofi will provide similar dosage-making services in Frankfurt, Germany. Novartis says it is in talks with a number of drug companies about services including mRNA, therapeutic protein, and raw material production for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter