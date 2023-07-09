Novartis sells ophthalmology assets to Bausch + Lomb for $1.75 billion

Novartis has agreed to sell its Xiidra treatment for dry eye disease and other ophthalmology assets to Bausch + Lomb for $1.75 billion plus milestone payments that could bring the deal to $2.5 billion. The deal also includes SAF312, a therapy in development for treatment of chronic ocular surface pain, and a TRPV1 antagonist. Bausch + Lomb will also assume rights for use of the AcuStream delivery device in dry eye indications.
