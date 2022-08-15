Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of acne treatment

To download a pdf of this article, visit https://cenm.ag/acne.
References used to create this graphic:
Graber, Emmy M. “Treating Acne with the Tetracycline Class of Antibiotics: A Review.” Dermatol. Rev. (2021). DOI: 10.1002/der2.49.
Lazic Mosler, Elvira, Christina Leitner, Mohamed A. Gouda, Ben Carter, Alison M. Layton, and Mahmoud Tawfik KhalafAllah. “Topical Antibiotics for Acne.” Cochrane Database Syst. Rev. (2018). DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD012263.pub2.
Leyden, James, Linda Stein-Gold, and Jonathan Weiss. “Why Topical Retinoids Are Mainstay of Therapy for Acne.” Dermatol. Ther. (2017). DOI: 10.1007/s13555-017-0185-2.
Matin, Taraneh. “Benzoyl Peroxide.” Edited by Marcus B. Goodman. StatPearls. Last modified Oct. 20, 2021.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
