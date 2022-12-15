Pfizer to boost manufacturing in the US and Europe

Pfizer is investing in manufacturing at sites in the US and Europe. The company says it will spend $750 million to expand its sterile injectable drug facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a project that will create about 300 permanent jobs. Pfizer plans to spend $1.3 billion in Dublin to double capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing, creating 400–500 jobs. And it will make a similar-size investment to expand its injectable drug and vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium. That project will generate 250 jobs, it says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter