Pfizer to manufacture Paxlovid in Kalamazoo

Pfizer plans to spend $120 million to boost production of its COVID-19 oral treatment Paxlovid at its Kalamazoo, Michigan, facility. The investment will expand manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease inhibitor, as well as its starting materials. The other active ingredient in Paxlovid is ritonavir. The company also says it plans to expand manufacturing at its sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Kalamazoo.
