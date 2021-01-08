Pfizer rebrands with new logo

Pfizer exited the generic drug business in November by combining its Upjohn unit with the generics firm Mylan to form Viatris. Pfizer is now rebranding itself as a science and innovation leader rather than a fast follower, and it has a new logo evoking the DNA double helix. “Pfizer is no longer in the business of just treating diseases—we’re curing and preventing them,” CEO Albert Bourla says in a statement announcing the change.
