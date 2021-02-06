Roche partners to apply quantum computing to drug discovery

Roche and Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), a UK-based developer of quantum computing software, will collaborate on designing quantum algorithms for early-stage drug discovery and development. The effort will use CQC’s Eumen algorithm to develop quantum applications for Alzheimer’s disease research. The multiyear pact will implement what are called noisy intermediate-scale quantum algorithms. They can operate with qubits, the basic units of quantum information, that are not error-corrected.
